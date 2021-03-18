Cocoa & Chocolate Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Mars, Barry Callebaut, Nestle

Cocoa powder and chocolate are made from the dried seeds that are found in pods on the cacao tree. Cocoa & chocolate are useful in providing taste, flavor, & texture to food, in addition to nutritional as well as functional benefits. Cocoa powder, Cocoa butter, & cocoa liquor are the main ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. With the promising characteristics of cocoa butter such as melting point & contraction, it is widely used in chocolate manufacturing offering a delicious taste & easy removal of chocolates from the molds. Presently, there are many cocoa & chocolate producing companies present in the market. Various type of chocolates such as dark, white, milk, as well as filled chocolate are offered by the players in the market. Growing applications of cocoa & chocolate in confectionery, food & beverage, cosmetics, as well as pharmaceuticals are likely to impel the global cocoa & chocolate market growth over the coming years. According to AMA, the Global Cocoa & Chocolate – market is expected to see growth rate of 4.3%.



The global Cocoa & Chocolate market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Cocoa & Chocolate industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Cocoa & Chocolate study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Cocoa & Chocolate market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Cargill, Incorporated. (United States), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Nestle S.A (Switzerland), Blommer Chocolate Company (United States), CÉMOI Group (France), The Cocoa Processing Company Limited (Ghana), Mars, Incorporated (United States), Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Olam International (Singapore) and The Hershey Company (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Valrhona (France), Ferrero International S.A. (Italy), Foley’s Candies LP (Canada) and Puratos Group (Belgium).



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Cocoa & Chocolate Applications

Increasing Demand for Cocoa & Chocolate in Confectionery and Food & Beverage Industries

Restraints

Counterfeit Products

High Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Product Innovation In Terms Of Formulations, Processing, & Packaging of Chocolates

Growing Applications in Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industry

Challenges

Unstable Economies in Cocoa-Production

The Cocoa & Chocolate industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Cocoa & Chocolate market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the Cocoa & Chocolate report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Cocoa & Chocolate market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

The Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Confectionery, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), Chocolate Type (Dark, White, Milk, Filled), Cocoa Varieties (Criollo, Forastero, Trinitario), Cocoa Form (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Liquor)



The Cocoa & Chocolate market study further highlights the segmentation of the Cocoa & Chocolate industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Cocoa & Chocolate report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.

In addition, the Cocoa & Chocolate market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Cocoa & Chocolate market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Cocoa & Chocolate industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

