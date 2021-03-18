Corrosion Monitoring Market Is Booming Globally | Intertek, Cosasco, Permasense

Corrosion is referred to as an electrochemical process that transforms metals and alloys into oxides, hydroxides, and aqueous salts. Two types of reactions that take place first are the anodic reaction, in which reaction metal atoms are ionized and pass into solutions, leaving their electrons in the original metal. The second process includes the cathodic reaction, reduction takes place and metals are degraded by chemical reactions with O2 and H2O. Additionally, Corrosion monitoring is the process of controlling and preventing corrosion. Further, Increasing exploration & production of crude oil and rising demand from the downstream market is driving the corrosion monitoring market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek (United Kingdom), Cosasco (United States), Korosi Specindo (Indonesia), Rysco Corrosion Services (Canada), BAC Corrosion Control (United Kingdom), Applied Corrosion Monitoring (United States), Permasense (United Kingdom), ICORR Technologies (United States) and Pyramid Technical Services (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Ionix Advanced Technologies (United Kingdom) and Inductosense (United Kingdom).

According to AMA, the Global Corrosion Monitoring market is expected to see growth rate of 9.16%.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness Related to Corrosion Failures

Growing Pipeline Industries and Refineries

Rapid Developing Countries and Urbanization

Market Trend

Rapidly Growing End-use Industries

Strict Government Norms Regarding Safety at Work Place

Restraints

Huge Investment Required to Setup Corrosion Monitoring Equipment

Slowdown in the Oil & Gas Upstream Industry

Opportunities

Use of Corrosion Monitoring Techniques in Chemical, Electrical & Power Industries

Growing Exploration and Production of Corrosion Activities

Challenges

Inaccuracy in Obtaining Reading of Corrosion Equipment

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Corrosion Monitoring market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.

The Corrosion Monitoring market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Corrosion Monitoring is segmented by Type (Intrusive, Non-Intrusive), Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Others), End users (Oil & Gas, Pipelines, Refineries, Chemical, Construction, Manufacturing), Technique (Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic Technique, Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Corrosion Monitoring market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Corrosion Monitoring Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Corrosion Monitoring Market

The report highlights Corrosion Monitoring market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Corrosion Monitoring, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Corrosion Monitoring Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.

