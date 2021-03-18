Automatic Content Recognition Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Arcsoft, Google, Microsoft

From the earliest days of the internet to the latest era of digitalization. The Automatic Content Recognition is emerging and upending the way television has always been measured as an advertising medium. ACR is an identification technology to recognize content played on media, it reads pixels on smart, internet-connected devices screen as it delivers content to a TV consumer.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Arcsoft, Inc. (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), iPharro Media GmbH (Germany), Digimarc Corporation (United States), Nuance communications (United States), Audible Magic Corporation (United States), Civolution (United States), Enswers, Inc. (South Korea), Gracenote, Inc. (United States), Mufin GmBH (Germany), Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (United Kingdom), Vobile, Inc. (United States), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai, Inc. (United States) and VoiceBase, Inc. (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like ACRCloud (China), DataScouting (Greece), Viscovery Pte Ltd (Taiwan) and Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal).

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Market Drivers

Increasing Integration of ACR in Smart TVs and Second Screen Devices Such as Smartphones and Wearables

Increasing Deployment of ACR Technologies By Media Companies for Applications Such as Broadcast Monitoring and Audience Measurement

Revenue Generated Benefits of Interactivity, Personalization, and Socialization Imparted By the ACR Technology to the Television Environment

Restraints

Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

The Evolving Concept of Contextual Advertising, Contextual Commerce, Enhanced Contextual Experiences, and Spoiler-Proof Social Feeds

Challenges

Overcoming the Loopholes in ACR Technologies

Technological Challenges and Complexity of Devising Content Recognition Algorithms

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Automatic Content Recognition market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Automatic Content Recognition market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Automatic Content Recognition is segmented by Type (Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting, Digital audio, video & image watermarking, Optical character recognition, Speech recognition), Application (Consumer Electronics, E-commerce, Education, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Healthcare, Defense & public safety, Avionics, Others)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Automatic Content Recognition market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Automatic Content Recognition Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Automatic Content Recognition Market

The report highlights Automatic Content Recognition market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Automatic Content Recognition, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Automatic Content Recognition Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

