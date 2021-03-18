Power Tool Batteries Market – A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Panasonic, Sony, Hitachi, LG Chem

The power tool batteries market is expected to grow in the future due to growth in the power tools industry. The rising construction and infrastructure development activities and rapidly growing automotive industry boosting the demand for power tool batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are dominating the market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

A123 Systems (United States), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony (Japan), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Johnson Matthey Battery Systems (United Kingdom), Tianjin Lishen Battery Company Limited (China) and BYD Co. Ltd. (China) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are AEG Powertools (Australia) and E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan).

Global Power Tool Batteries Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Jan 2018, Cummins Inc. announced the acquisition of Johnson Matthey’s UK automotive battery systems business, a subsidiary of Johnson Matthey that specializes in high-voltage automotive grade battery systems for electric and hybrid vehicles. As part of the acquisition, Cummins and Johnson Matthey also agreed to collaborate on the development of high energy battery materials for commercial heavy-duty applications.

Market Trend

High usage of Li-Ion Battery in Power Tools

Growing Adoption of Cordless Power Tools

Market Drivers

Growing Construction Industry in Emerging Countries

Increasing Sales of Commercial Vehicles

Opportunities

Growth in Automobile Sector in Developing Countries

Challenges

Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Material

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Power Tool Batteries market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Power Tool Batteries market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Power Tool Batteries is segmented by Type (Nickel Battery, Li-ion Battery, Others), Application (Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field, Gardening Field, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Voltage (1.2V, 1.5V, 3.6V, Other)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Power Tool Batteries market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Power Tool Batteries Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Power Tool Batteries Market

The report highlights Power Tool Batteries market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Power Tool Batteries, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Power Tool Batteries Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

