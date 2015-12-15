Refrigerated Trailers Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Refrigerated Trailers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

A recent report published by FMI “Refrigerated Trailers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” offers a detailed assessment of various factors and market dynamics affecting the growth of Refrigerated Trailers market. After a comprehensive research on the historical and current growth trends of the Refrigerated Trailers market, the growth projections of the market are achieved with highest precision.

Refrigerated Trailers Market Taxonomy

The global Refrigerated Trailers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

By Cooling Capacity

Below 5 KW

5 – 10 KW

10 – 15 KW

5.3.4. Above 15 KW

By Compressor Type

Reciprocating

Rotary

Scroll

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Trucks

Trailers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with executive summary of Refrigerated Trailers market, which contains a summary of key research findings, demand side trends as well as supply side trends. It also includes the market size estimates, in US$ million, of key segments in Refrigerated Trailers market.

Chapter 02 – Refrigerated Trailers Market Introduction

This section includes detailed market taxonomy and definition of Refrigerated Trailers market, which will help understand basic information and key inclusions considered in Refrigerated Trailers market report.

Chapter 03 – Refrigerated Trailers Market Background

This section presents key market trends that are anticipated to affect the Refrigerated Trailers market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Refrigerated Trailers Market Forecast

It includes product adoption & usage analysis and manufactures strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Cooling Capacity

Based on cooling capacity, the Refrigerated Trailers market has been segmented into four types, Below 5 KW, 5 – 10 KW, 10 – 15 KW and Above 15 KW. In this section, readers can learn about the key developments and trends in the Refrigerated Trailers market, as well as market attractiveness analysis based on the cooling capacity.

Chapter 06 – Global Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Compressor Type

This chapter provides details about the Refrigerated Trailers market on the basis of compressor type, which is segmented into reciprocating, rotary and scroll. In this chapter, readers can understand the Refrigerated Trailers market attractive analysis based on compressor type.

Chapter 07 – Global Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the Refrigerated Trailers market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. In this section, readers can learn about the Refrigerated Trailers market attractive analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 08 – Global Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Vehicle Type

This chapter provides details about the Refrigerated Trailers market on the basis of vehicle type, which is segmented into trucks and trailers. In this chapter, readers can understand the Refrigerated Trailers market attractive analysis based on compressor type.

Chapter 09 – Global Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Region

A detailed analysis of Refrigerated Trailers across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is provided in this section.

Chapter 10 – North America Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this section, a detailed analysis of the North America Refrigerated Trailers market is presented, along with a country-wise assessment of U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the end users and countries in North America Refrigerated Trailers market.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this section, a detailed pricing analysis as well as regional trends impacting the growth of the Latin America Refrigerated Trailers market is available. This section also includes various growth prospects for the Refrigerated Trailers market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Europe Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the Refrigerated Trailers market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – East Asia Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

China, Japan and South Korea are the leading countries in the East Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia Refrigerated Trailers market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the East Asia Refrigerated Trailers market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 14 – South Asia & Oceania Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Refrigerated Trailers market in the South Asia & Oceania by focusing on India, ASEAN and Oceania. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Refrigerated Trailers market in South Asia & Oceania.

Chapter 15 – MEA Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the Refrigerated Trailers market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern & South Africa and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Refrigerated Trailers market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

1.5. Global Refrigerated Trailers Market: Long-term Strategies for Lucrative Growth

1.6. Global Refrigerated Trailers Market Analysis – Key Conclusions

1.7. Key Success Factors

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Overall Economic Outlook

3.1.2. Global Population Overview

3.1.3. Real GDP Growth

3.1.4. Industry-Value Added Growth

3.1.5. Global GDP by Region

3.1.6. Global Construction Industry Snapshot

3.1.7. Global Automotive Production, by Region

3.1.8. Global Energy Consumption

3.1.9. Annual Household Expenditure Overview

3.2. Truck and Trailer Production Outlook

3.3. Europe’s Trailer Sales and Production Market

3.4. European Semi-trailers Manufacturers’ Market Shares

3.5. Europe and North America Trailers Manufacturers’ Market Shares

3.6. Global Capacity of Refrigerated Warehouses: Overview

3.7. Consumer Spending and Refrigerated Warehouses: Overview

3.8. Global Manufacturing Output Analysis

3.9. Demographic Outlook

3.10. Urban Population Growth Outlook

3.11. India Market Analysis – Key Growth Region

3.12. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.13. Value Chain

3.14. Market Dynamics

3.14.1. Drivers

3.14.2. Restraints

3.14.3. Trends

3.14.4. Opportunity Analysis

3.15. Emerging Trends in Cold Chain Industry

3.16. Refrigerant Regulations

3.17. Economics – Refrigerated Truck and Trailers

3.18. Advantages of Compressors

3.19. Key Components Used and Structure of Refrigerated Trucks

3.20. Inefficiencies in the Food Supply Chain

3.21. Cold Chain Logistics Industry Value Chain

3.22. Government Food and Logistics Regulatory Scenario

3.23. Role of Refrigerated Trailer in Cold Chain

3.24. Process of Cold Chain

Chapter 17 – Refrigerated Trailers Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Refrigerated Trailers market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Carrier Transicold, Thermo King, Guangzhou Snowfall Refrigeration Equipment Co., Kingtec, Zanotti and Electric Reefer Solutions, among others.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

A detailed list of all acronyms and assumptions used in the Refrigerated Trailers report are available in this chapter

Chapter 19 – Refrigerated Trailers Research Methodology

A thorough presentation of the research methodology followed to arrive at various conclusions in the Refrigerated Trailers market report are included in this chapter.