Fiber based Packaging Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | International Paper, DS Smith, Huhtamaki, Smurfit Kappa

Key players profiled in the report includes: International Paper, DS Smith, Huhtamaki, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products, WestRock, Georgia-Pacific, Pratt Industries, Reynolds Group Holdings, U.S. Corrugated, UFP Technologies, ESCO Technologies, Hartmann, KapStone Paper, Mayr-Melnhof, Rengo, Mondi Group, Stora Enso, BillerudKorsnas

Segmentation by Application:

Corrugated Boxes

Cartons

Partitions & Inserts

Bottles & Cup Carriers

Trays, Plates

Clamshells

Display Packaging

Bags & Sacks

Segmentation by Type:

Corrugated

Boxboard/ Carton Board

Molded Pulp

Kraft Paper

Regional Coverage: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

