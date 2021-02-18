Logistics Automation Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities | Dematic, Daifuku, KNAPP

Logistics automation refers to the application of automated machinery or computer software to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Market players are focusing on technological developments in the logistics industry to improve their productivity. For instance, DHL Supply Chain invested USD 300 million in deploying new technology such as robotics, augmented reality, robotics process automation, IoT, and transportation control towers in 350 of its 430 North American facilities. Further, increasing demand for logistics automation from small and medium enterprises expected to drive the demand for logistics automation over the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Logistics Automation market is expected to see growth rate of 12.18%.



The global Logistics Automation market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Logistics Automation industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Logistics Automation study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Logistics Automation market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Dematic Corporation (United States), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc. (United States), KNAPP AG (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), SSI Schaefer AG (Switzerland), Mecalux, S.A. (Spain), VITRONIC (Germany), BEUMER Group (Germany), Toshiba Logistics Corporation (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), WiseTech Global Limited (Australia), System Logistics Spa (Italy) and XPO Logistics (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like ULMA Handling Systems (Spain), Inspirage (United States), FRAMOS (Germany), Falcon Autotech (India), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Matternet Inc. (United States), Pcdata BV (Netherlands), SI Systems LLC (United States), Hinditron (India), JBT Corporation (United States) and OPEX Corporation (United States).



Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, “Logistics Automation Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Growth Drivers

Robust Growth in E-Commerce Industry

Rise in Application of IoT Technology for Logistics Automation

Increasing Adoption of Logistic Automation for Warehouse & Storage Management

Market Trends

Emphasizing On Chatbot and Robotics for Logistics Automation

The emergence of Blockchain technology for Logistics Automation

Rise in Adoption of Data Analytics and Big Data Logistics

Roadblocks

High Capital Investment for Logistics Automation

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities

Emergence of Industry 4.0

Increasing Demand for Driverless Vehicles and Drones for Logistics Management

Rising Adoption of Logistics Automation in Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges

Security and Safety Issues with Logistics Automation

Lack of Acceptance in Emerging Economies

The Logistics Automation industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Logistics Automation market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the Logistics Automation report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Logistics Automation market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

The Global Logistics Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Component (Warehouse & Storage Management, Transportation Management)



The Logistics Automation market study further highlights the segmentation of the Logistics Automation industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Logistics Automation report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.

In addition, the Logistics Automation market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Logistics Automation market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Logistics Automation industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Logistics Automation Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Logistics Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Logistics Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Logistics Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Logistics Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Logistics Automation Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Logistics Automation Market Segment by Applications

