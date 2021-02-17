Parental Control Software Market: Building Momentum | Symantec, Qustodio, Webroot

Parental control software allows the user or parents to restrict the access of content to the children. The parents cannot monitor whether their child is on the internet for a longer time or not. Children may come in contact with dangerous people or exposure to cyberbullying. This software helps the parents to keep a watch and controlling the internet activities of the children. The type of websites browsed by a child can be controlled through blocking and surveillance features. The other important features of the parental control software are location tracking, personal information blocking, chat monitoring, SMS and calls blocking and monitoring. Increasing demand for the safety of children from viewing explicit content is favoring the parental control software.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Symantec (United States), Mobicip (United States), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Qustodio (Spain), Circle Media Inc. (United States), Blue Coat Systems (United States), Content Watch Holdings, Inc. (United States), AVG Technologies (Czechia), Webroot Inc. (United States) and Salfeld Computer GmbH (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Claranova (France), McAfee (United States) and Bitdefender (Romania).

Market Drivers

Increased Incidences of Cybercrimes

Growing Internet and Mobile Communication Infrastructure

Increased Internet Addiction in Children

Market Trend

Demand for Parental Control Software with Advanced Features

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Availability of Parental Control Software

Technical Issues Associated with Software

Opportunities

Growing Awareness among the Parents about Online Risks to Children

Increasing Internet Users Worldwide

Challenges

Create Awareness among the Parents from Developing Countries about the Software and Its Applications

On 10th April 2019, Circle Media Labs Inc., a category leader in delivering online screen time management and parental control solutions to families, launched Circle Home Plus. The new full-service solution comes equipped with an in-home device and the Circle App, allowing users to manage online screen time and content on nearly every device whether at home or away.

The Parental Control Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Parental Control Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Parental Control Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Parental Control Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Parental Control Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Parental Control Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Home, School, Office), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS, Other), Device (Smartphone, Computer, Tablet), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Subscription (Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Others))

5.1 Global Parental Control Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Parental Control Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Parental Control Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Parental Control Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Parental Control Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

