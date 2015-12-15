Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2030

Future Market Insights published its recent report on the global automotive coolant aftermarket, which comprises of the global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. It includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the automotive coolant aftermarket, the growth predictions for the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Organic

Inorganic

Hybrid Vehicle Type On-Road Vehicles Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Motorcycles & Scooters

Off Road Vehicles Tractors Construction Based Vehicles (Loaders, Excavators, Bulldozers, Road Rollers, Mobile Cranes) Industrial Vehicles (Towing Tractors, Fork Lift Trucks, UTV Carriers)

Sales Channel Vehicle Service Stations

Independent Garages

Authorized Dealers/ Franchise

Multi-brand Dealers

Online Sales Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global automotive coolant aftermarket is segmented into four segments in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the automotive coolant aftermarket market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (~US$ million) estimates of prime segments of the automotive coolant aftermarket.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions for the automotive coolant aftermarket in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the automotive coolant aftermarket. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the automotive coolant aftermarket market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The automotive coolant aftermarket report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The automotive coolant aftermarket report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Volume (‘000 Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis for the historical period and forecast for next ten years for the automotive coolant aftermarket. Readers can also find Y-o-Y trend analysis for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for submersible pumps on the basis of various types considered in the report.

Chapter 07 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the automotive coolant aftermarket in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and Y-o-Y trend analysis for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the automotive coolant aftermarket over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain and forecast factors for the coolant aftermarket. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the automotive coolant aftermarket is segmented into inorganic, organic, and hybrid. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive coolant aftermarket and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the automotive coolant aftermarket on the basis of sales channel – vehicle service stations, independent garages, authorized dealers/ franchise, multi-brand dealers, and online sales.

Chapter 11 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type

Based on vehicle type, the automotive coolant aftermarket is segmented into on-road vehicle and off-road vehicle. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive coolant aftermarket and market attractiveness analysis based on the said segment.

Chapter 12 – Global Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the automotive coolant aftermarket will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the automotive coolant aftermarket in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on Sales Channels and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive coolant aftermarket in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive coolant aftermarket in the Europe region with detailed country level analysis of Germany, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive coolant aftermarket in South Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 17 – South Asia and Pacific Excluding Oceania Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive coolant aftermarket in South Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of South Asia Pacific. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive coolant aftermarket in countries in Middle East & Africa such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, Turkey, South Africa and the Rest of MEA. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 19 – Key Countries Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario and market split for the base year of the automotive coolant aftermarket of 20 key countries by product type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

This section covers market analysis by tier structure for key players at global as well as regional level followed by market share analysis for top players.

Chapter 21 – Competitive Landscape

This chapter includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited., Castrol Global Limited (CIL), ExxonMobil Corp., Gulf Oil Lubricants Global Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, India Oil Corporation Limited, Lubz Corporation (Global) Pvt. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, CCI Global Pvt. Ltd, Shell Global Markets Private Limited, SINOPEC, ANAND Group, Tide Water Oil Co. (Global) Ltd., Savita -Evans Cooling Systems, Inc., and Valvoline Inc., among others.

Chapter 22– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the automotive coolant aftermarket report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the automotive coolant aftermarket.