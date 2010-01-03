New Future Market Insights Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Backflow Testing Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest study on the Backflow Testing market, offers a detailed value analysis of the Backflow Testing market on the basis of various segments such as product type, material type, end use, and region.

By product type, the atmospheric vacuum breakers segment is projected to be a prominent segment in terms of unit sales. However, with respect to market size, the reduced pressure zones segment is expected to be a prominent segment in the global Backflow Testing market. From a macroeconomic point of view, a positive outlook for the residential and commercial construction industry will create substantial opportunities for participants in the Backflow Testing market across the globe.

The Backflow Testing market report covers the market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth. The market analysis for the Backflow Testing market value has been considered in US $ million and market volume in ‘000 units, covering data for the historical period 2014–2018 and forecast period 2019–2029, with 2018 as the base year.

An Overview of the Backflow Testing Market Report Chapters

This global Backflow Testing market report consists of around 19 sections that elaborate on market numbers in terms of volume in ‘000 units and value in US$ at regional and global levels. The Backflow Testing market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the report. The executive summary highlights the global Backflow Testing market overview in terms of value through various segments. This section also includes an overview of the key supply- and demand-side trends in the global Backflow Testing market, with analysis and recommendations from FMI’s point of view. The next section covers the global Backflow Testing market introduction, including the taxonomy by different segments covered in the study; key success factors to the market; and definitions of the segments considered in the global Backflow Testing market.

In the next section, we have included market viewpoints that include macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and value chain analysis, along some qualitative data with reference to the global Backflow Testing market. This section also covers the market dynamics, which includes several drivers responsible for the growth of the Backflow Testing market, restraining factors, opportunities in the market, and trends with respect to global as well as regional markets.

The next section of the global Backflow Testing market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Backflow Testing market by every segment considered. The report also includes an additional section with detailed analysis of the market for three emerging countries – China, India, and Australia.

This Backflow Testing market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities, and getting a detailed understanding of the Backflow Testing market. The report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market intensity, market structure, and competition landscape of the Backflow Testing market for the next ten years, i.e. 2019-2029.

Each section of the Backflow Testing market report includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts, and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc.

The report studies some of the major players in the Backflow Testing market, such as Watts Water Technologies Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Zurn Industries LLC, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, EnviroFALK GmbH, Conbraco Industries Inc. Caleffi S.p.a. Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG Gebr Kemper UK & Ireland Ltd, Beulco Gmbh & Co. Kg, and W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Backflow Testing Market: Segmentation

By Product Type By Material Type By End-Use By Region Atmospheric Vacuum Breakers

Pressure Vacuum Breakers

Double Check Valve Assemblies

Reduced Pressure Zones Stainless Steel

Plastic

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Other Materials Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Sprinklers & Irrigation

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Processing North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Key Success Factors

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

3.1.2. Global Population Outlook

3.1.3. Global Recycled Municipal Waste by Key Countries

3.1.4. Global Industry Scenario

3.1.5. Global Construction Spending Overview

3.1.6. Global Construction Industry Snapshot

3.1.7. Global Steel Production by Key Country

3.1.8. Global Cereal Production

3.1.9. Global Country Indicators

3.1.10. Global Economic Outlook

3.1.11. Global Chemical Industry Overview

3.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.3. Value Chain

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.4. Trend

4. Global Backflow Preventer Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

4.1. Market Volume (Units) Analysis

4.2. Pricing Analysis, 2018

4.3. Market Value Analysis

Backflow Testing Market: Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions, which are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global Backflow Testing market trends and opportunities for backflow prevention device providers, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end use, and region.

For the analysis of service instances, we have considered FY 2018 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government, valve manufacturing organisations, private agencies, World Bank sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of the Backflow Testing market. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2014-2018.