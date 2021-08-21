Period Panties Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2026

A recent market study published by FMI, “Period Panties Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Period Panties Market : Segmentation

The global Period Panties market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader. The segmentation of the period panties market has been done as per product, style, size, sales channel and region.

Product

Reusable

Disposable

Style

Boy Short

Bikini

Brief

Hipster

Others (Thongs, Short etc.)

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Sales Channel

Online e-Commerce Portal Company Owned Portal

Offline Exclusive Stores Multi-brand Stores



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the period panties market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes leading segments in the global period panties market, along-with key facts about period panties. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed segmentation and definition of the period panties market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about period panties present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the period panties market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Period Panties Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the period panties market between 2019 and 2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical period panties market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 04 – Global Period Panties Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various period panties, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the period panties market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the period panties market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the period panties market. This section also covers supply chain analysis, forecast factors, Porter’s analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global period panties market.

Chapter 06 – Global Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product

Based on product, the period panties market is segmented into reusable and disposable. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Style

Based on style, the period panties market is segmented into boy short, bikini, brief, hipster, and others (thongs, shorts, etc.). In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Global Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Size

Based on size, the period panties market is segmented into small, medium, and large. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the period panties market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into online and offline. The online sales channel is further sub-segmented into e-commerce portal and company owned portal. The Offline sales channel is sub-segmented into exclusive stores and multi-brand stores. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Period Panties market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American period panties market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of period panties.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Period Panties Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America period panties market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the period panties market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

