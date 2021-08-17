Non-woven Adhesives Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Snapshot

Non-woven adhesives continue to occupy an increased significance in the making of disposal hygiene products and a variety of specialty care products for infants and elderly populations. These adhesives are used to improve the functionality of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine care products. The constantly changing preference among various end-use populations hinges hygiene products which make more comfortable fit in various demanding situations. Non-woven adhesives are widely used to hold the various elements of the disposable adult incontinence products and hygiene products. In recent years, polymers have been added to non-woven adhesives that exhibit a wide spectrum of mechanical properties. These functional polymers have improved the absorption, allowed for greater fit, and increase the reliability of hygiene products such as baby diapers.

Over the past few years, the market has witnessed substantial innovations in the hygiene industry. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on augmenting their research and development capabilities in making innovative products. In addition, prominent suppliers of thermoplastic adhesives hope to meet end-to-end requirements of manufacturers of nonwoven disposable products. They are also consolidating global procurement network, which bodes well for the non-woven adhesives market. Improvement in properties of functional additives such as resins, white oils, stabilizers have benefitted manufacturers of baby diapers and other hygiene products. This has led to recent product innovations in the market. Increased collaboration among manufacturers and suppliers have greatly benefitted market players. The growing demand for safe incontinence products in developed nations and the rising demand for hygiene care products among adults, including females, is several emerging economies are crucial factors bolstering the uptake of functional non-woven adhesives.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Overview

Non-woven adhesives are referred to as thermoplastic adhesives which include a base antioxidants, plasticizers, tackifiers, and polymer. These types of adhesives are soluble, fusible, and heat resistant. Non-woven adhesives are basically used for medium/low load assemblies under reasonable service situations. Although they have a good resistance power against oil but poor against water. Over the last few years, the properties of non-woven adhesives have been improved by several toughening ways so that the variants are found suitable for structural uses. Several hygiene products such as feminine protection, adult incontinence, training pants, and diapers are manufactured by using these adhesive solutions. These non-adhesives are favored for several industrial applications owing to the superior properties they possess such as excellent processability, cohesion strength, high elasticity, softness, and low odor.

The report examines the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with the position of the companies operating in the market.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Trends and Opportunities

The primary factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market is the development of new products with improved and additional features to the present product types. Other factors that are anticipated to supplement the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market are growing demand for non-woven products, rising demand from emerging economies in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, and huge investment opportunities in these regions. Manufacturers can also capitalize on the opportunities arising from the rising standards of living in emerging nations. However, factors such as stagnant growth in the baby diaper industry in matured markets, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, and strict regulatory approval process required for production.

Incontinence problems among the aged population has stirred the demand for more comfortable and fit, better absorption, and product with thinner cores. Thus, this has intensified the demand for non-woven adhesives across the industrial sector.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise the global non-woven adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit extreme potential owing to the growing demand for hygiene products, especially disposable diapers. The demand for adult incontinence products in Europe and North America is anticipated to rise over the coming years, thus supplementing the growth of the market in these regions. Product penetration in developing countries is likely to increase as they shift towards using safe and hygienic products, thus aiding the market growth for non-woven adhesives.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the global non-woven adhesives market are 3M Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Beardow Adams Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and The Dow Chemical Company.

