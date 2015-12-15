FMI Provides Programmatic Display Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global programmatic display market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the programmatic display market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the programmatic display market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the programmatic display market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the programmatic display market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of programmatic displays and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry programmatic display market drivers, programmatic display market restraints, programmatic display market trends and market structure. The programmatic display market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the programmatic display market based on ad format and sales channels across different regions globally.

The programmatic display market is expected to witness substantial revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of mobile phones, social media platforms and programmatic direct, as well as increasing mobile video viewing.

Programmatic display has major applications in the commercial segment since the programmatic advertising industry is moving towards automation and greater control & transparency, due to which an increasing number of advertisers are opting for the programmatic buying of digital impressions. The advent of smart devices has substantially boosted the adoption of mobile phones in the recent years. Since smartphones are used almost everywhere in day-to-day life, they are expected to create significant opportunities to proliferate the spending on programmatic displays, which is expected to drive the programmatic display market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new methods & tools to monitor and measure relevant data on mobile devices is creating growth opportunities for programmatic mobile video, which is also expected to boost the programmatic display market.

The global programmatic display report starts with an overview of the programmatic display market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the programmatic display market.

On the basis of the ad format, the programmatic display market is segmented into online display, online video, mobile display and mobile video.

On the basis of the sales channel, the programmatic display market is segmented into Real-Time Bidding (RTB), Private Marketplaces (PMP) and Automated Guaranteed (AG).

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the programmatic display market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the programmatic display market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the programmatic display market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the programmatic display market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the programmatic display market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the programmatic display market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the programmatic display market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the programmatic display market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the programmatic display market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global programmatic display market is categorized into a number of segments. All segments in terms of ad format, sales channel and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the programmatic display market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global programmatic display market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on the programmatic display market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global programmatic display market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the programmatic display portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the programmatic display supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the programmatic display marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the programmatic display market. Key competitors covered in the global programmatic display market report include AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc., Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Adroll.com, Google Inc. (Doubleclick), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc. and MediaMath Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

Ad Format Online Display Online Video Mobile Display Mobile Video

Sales Channel Real Time Bidding (RTB) Private Marketplaces (PMP) Automated Guaranteed (AG)



Key Regions Covered:

North America Programmatic Display market U.S. Canada

Latin America Programmatic Display market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Programmatic Display market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Programmatic Display market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ Programmatic Display market China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Programmatic Display market

MEA Programmatic Display Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Programmatic Display Market