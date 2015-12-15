On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2028, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global on-shelf availability solutions market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the on-shelf availability solutions market globally across regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the global on-shelf availability solutions market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global on-shelf availability solutions market and offers insights on various factors such as the solutions and services provided by the global on-shelf availability solutions market. The on-shelf availability solutions market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This on-shelf availability solutions market report segregates the market based on services and applications across different regions worldwide. Key players are introducing technologically advanced products, which is acting as a major driver of the global on-shelf availability solutions market.

The report starts with an overview of the global on-shelf availability solutions market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the global on-shelf availability solutions market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in the on-shelf availability solutions market report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global on-shelf availability solutions market is categorised by component, by deployment type, by application, by end user and by region. On the basis of component, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into on-premise and SaaS segments. On the basis of application, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into historical data analysis, response time analysis, vendor pattern analysis, potential risk analysis and others. On the basis of end user, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, online retailers, suppliers, warehouses and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for on-shelf availability solutions across different regions. It provides the market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of on-shelf availability solutions, which includes the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within regions contributing to the growth of the on-shelf availability solutions market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in these regions. Key regions and countries assessed in on-shelf availability solutions market include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, BENELUX and the rest of WE), SEA & Other APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa , Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA).

The on-shelf availability solutions market report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the on-shelf availability solutions market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the on-shelf availability solutions market. To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the on-shelf availability solutions market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the on-shelf availability solutions market, we triangulated the outcome of different services and components, and analysed them based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the on-shelf availability solutions market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the on-shelf availability solutions portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the on-shelf availability solutions value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the on-shelf availability solutions market. Key competitors covered in the on-shelf availability solutions value chain are Panasonic Corporation; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Impinj, Inc.; MindTree Ltd.; Retail Solutions Inc.; Retail Velocity; Market6, Inc.; Verix; Frontier Field Marketing; NEOGRID; eBest IOT and Enterra Solutions LLC.

Key Segments Covered

By on-shelf availability solutions by component Software Service

By on-shelf availability solutions by deployment type On-premise SaaS

By on-shelf availability solutions by application Historical Data Analysis Response Time Analysis Vendor Pattern Analysis Potential Risk Analysis Others

By on-shelf availability solutions by end user CPG Manufacturers Retailers Online Retailers Suppliers Warehouses Others



Key Regions Covered

North America on-shelf availability solutions market United States Canada

Latin America on-shelf availability solutions market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe on-shelf availability solutions market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe on-shelf availability solutions market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA on-shelf availability solutions Market India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan on-shelf availability solutions market

China on-shelf availability solutions market

Middle East and Africa on-shelf availability solutions market GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Global on-shelf availability solutions market: key players

Panasonic Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

SAP SE

Impinj, Inc.

MindTree Ltd.

Retail Solutions Inc.

Retail Velocity

Market6, Inc.

Lokad

Verix

Frontier Field Marketing

NEOGRID

Enterra Solutions LLC.