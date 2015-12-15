FMI Updates Textile Staples Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive and insightful report on the global textile staples market titled ‘Textile Staples Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’. The report begins with an elaborate executive summary which has the important market numbers related to the global textile staples market such as the market value and the most attractive segments and regions in this market. The executive summary also gives a concise list of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the global textile staples market which are dealt in detail in another exclusive section of this report. The executive summary also has a list of prominent players operating in the global textile staples market.

In the executive summary, there is also a concise and yet informative Future Market Insights analysis on the overall market approach of the leading players operating in the global textile staples market and information is also given on the target applications and the target regions that are most lucrative in this market.

The differentiating strategies of leading market players is also highlighted in the executive summary. At the end of the executive summary, there is a diagrammatic representation of the various stages of the global textile staples market such as the introduction stage, growth stage, maturity stage and stagnancy stage. After the executive summary, there is a section on the market introduction that gives the market definitions of the textile staples market based on its various applications. After this section, a detailed market taxonomy of the global textile staples market is given.

Market Taxonomy

By Fibre Type By Application By Region Natural Fibre Cotton Cellulose Cotton Wool Wool Other

Synthetic Fibre Rayon Polyester Acrylics Polypropylene Nylon Other

Apparel General and Leisure Sportswear

Interior Flooring

Medical

Upholstery

Automotive

Construction

Filtration North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

A section of the report focusses on the overview of the textile staples market. This is in the form of global natural fibre textile staples market share (volume) by type, global synthetic fibre textile staples market share (volume) by type, global textile staples market share (volume) by application and by region for the year 2016. Another section of the report focusses on the market viewpoint of the textile staples market. This includes a detailed explanation of the macro economic factors affecting the global textile staples market. In addition, opportunity analysis for the textile staples market has also been presented in this section of the report.

The viewpoints of various important industry experts pertaining to the global textile staples market have also been included. Subsequent sections of the report contain information about the regional market analysis (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2027) of the textile staples market. These sections contain a detailed description of the regional drivers, restraints and trends applicable in the various regional textile staples markets. This is an important subsection of the report as it contains a detailed explanation about the factors that encourage the growth of this market as well as the factors that hamper the growth of this market. Besides this, weightage of impact of the forecast factors is also given in this subsection.

The other subsections of this report contain important market information pertaining to the textile staples market size (US$ Mn) forecast by country, by application, by natural fibre and by synthetic fibre. Market attractiveness index for each of the segments is also given. At the end of these sub sections of the report, a list of regional textile staples market participants is also given. Also, key regulations for each of the regions and countries within that region are also included in these sections of the report. Besides this, the pricing analysis for natural fibres and synthetic fibres for each of the regions is mentioned.

An entire section of the report is devoted to the competition landscape of the global textile staples market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global textile staples market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global textile staples market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

A SWOT analysis of each leading market player is also presented which gives detailed information about the strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats that the company is dealing with. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the top companies operating in the global textile staples market and is valuable for new entrants in the field to get a learning about how the companies are leading this lucrative market and also for established market players in order to get a better understanding about their competitors.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies operating in the global textile staples market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period.

The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global textile staples market.