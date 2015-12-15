Data Center Switch Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Global Data Center Switch Market: Overview

Used as a physical architecture node across data centers, data center switch imparts tremendous value for organizations. The use of data center switch is not restricted to a particular industry, and the product attracts demand from multiple verticals. The growing number of cloud providers across key industrial verticals has created fresh demand across the global data center switch market. It is worthwhile to note that the total volume of revenues within the data center sector has increased by leaps and bounds. This is a positive sign for vendors looking to reap out fresh revenues within the global data center switch market. Furthermore, the market can also gain solid backing from the growing investments in the data center sector.

This review on the global data center switch market is a sound description of the trends and opportunities that have aided market expansion. The growth of this market largely relies on advancements in data processing and storage. Therefore, the review gives an overview of the leading trends in the data processing sector. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on advancements in data center processing has also been elaborated in this review.

Global Data Center Switch Market: Notable Developments

Several trends pertaining to data analysis and virtualization have shaped the growth of the global data center switch market.

Edge computing has emerged as a value-driven arena within intelligent technologies. The relevance of edge computing for leading industries such as healthcare, cybersecurity, and supplies has led to an increase in demand for data center switch. It is estimated that around 30% of annually-deployed data center switch ports correspond to the edge. The leading vendors in the global data center switch market are expected to capitalise on this trend by targeting customers who understand and appreciate the value of edge computing.

The growing relevance of optical data centers has also given a thrust to the demand for data center switches. The relevance of electronic packet switches in key industries has prompted market players to realign their manufacturing lines. Over the course of the next decade, several new investors could be trying their fortunes in the data center switch market.

Key Players

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (Juniper Networks)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Global Data Center Switch Market: Key Trends

Increasing Use of Data Analytics

Advancements in data-centric research in the domain of data analytics and big data has created new avenues for growth across the global data center switch market. It is worthwhile to note that the total volume of sales across the data center industry, inclusive of all forms of services, has increased. This is a positive sign for the vendors operating in the global data center switch market. Besides, the humongous demand for data storage capacities across key domains and industries has also created new avenues for growth and expansion across the global data center switch market.

Need for Data Storage

The value of data centers in the digital economy cannot be underestimated. The growing volume of data generated on a daily basis has created unprecedented demand for managing and analysing data flows. This is an important dynamic of growth within the global data center switch market. Furthermore, the relevance of data center switches in large enterprises that store data for virtualization has also generated a boatload of possibilities for market expansion. In this scenario, it is safe to predict that the global data center switch market would tread along a lucrative pathway in the times to follow.

