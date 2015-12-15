Future Market Insights’s Detailed Report on Hexylene Glycol Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the hexylene glycol market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the hexylene glycol market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Hexylene Glycol Market Taxonomy

The global hexylene glycol market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Grade

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Application

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Antifreeze

Others

End Use

Construction Adhesives Concrete Additives

Drugs Pharma Equipment Formulating Agents

Paints & Coatings

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Leather & Textiles

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the hexylene glycol market, which includes summary of key statistics and findings of the market. It also includes the supply and demand-side trends related to the hexylene glycol market.

Chapter 02 – Market Taxonomy

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the hexylene glycol market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the hexylene glycol market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to hexylene glycol and its properties is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the hexylene glycol market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The hexylene glycol market report provides key market trends that are projected to considerably impact growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also offered in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key success factors and strategies adopted by key market players.

Chapter 05 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the hexylene glycol market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter also includes a detailed analysis of the historical hexylene glycol market.

Chapter 06 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Pricing Analysis

In this section, pricing analysis of the hexylene glycol market by type at regional level has been provided.

Chapter 07 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Demand (in Value or Size in US $ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the hexylene glycol market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter provides a detailed analysis of the historical hexylene glycol market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the hexylene glycol market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast and relevance factors, patent analysis and value chain analysis for the hexylene glycol market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Grade

On the basis of grade, the hexylene glycol market is segmented pharmaceutical and industrial. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hexylene glycol market and market attractiveness analysis based on the type.

Chapter 10 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

On the basis of end use, the hexylene glycol market is segmented into construction, which is sub-segmented into adhesives and concrete additives; drugs, which is sub-segmented into pharma excipients and formulating agents, paints & coatings, chemicals, oil & gas, leather & textiles, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hexylene glycol market and market attractiveness analysis based on the end use.

Chapter 11 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

On the basis of application, the hexylene glycol market is segmented into solvents, chemical intermediates, antifreeze, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hexylene glycol market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 12 – Global Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the hexylene glycol market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America hexylene glycol market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth based on the type and application in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the hexylene glycol market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the hexylene glycol market based on its application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Nordic and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of South Asia are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia hexylene glycol market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia hexylene glycol market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the hexylene glycol market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers to understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the hexylene glycol market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the hexylene glycol market is anticipated to grow in major countries of the Oceania region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 – MEA Hexylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the hexylene glycol market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 20 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights growth prospects of the hexylene glycol market for emerging markets of China, India, and Indonesia.

Chapter 21– Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the hexylene glycol market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the hexylene glycol market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are BASF SE, Solventis Ltd. Solvay S.A., Monument Chemicals, Inc., DowDupont, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Finar Limited, LANXESS, and Praasol Chemicals Ltd, among others.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the hexylene glycol market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the hexylene glycol market.