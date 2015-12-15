Apoptosis Assay Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2029

Global Apoptosis Assay Market: Overview

In simple words, apoptosis assays refers to programmed cell deaths, which are able to regulate genetically cell ablation over the period of normal development. It is utilized for the purpose of elimination of unhealthy, unnecessary, and old cells sans any release of harmful materials into the adjoining areas. The morphological attributes of apoptotic cells comprise production of membrane-bound apoptotic bodies, cytoplasm contraction, and chromatin compaction. The growing importance the assay in biotechnology sector is expected to foster development of the global apoptosis assay market in the years to come.

The rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe play an important growth factor for the global apoptosis assay market. In addition to that, a rise in the number of cell-based research projects together with increased allocation of funding for cancer research projects is likely to pave way for the development of the global apoptosis assay market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Product, assay type, technique, end use, and region are the five key parameters based on which the global Apoptosis Assay market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Apoptosis Assay Market: Notable Developments

The global apoptosis assay market has witnessed significant developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In May 2019, US-based leading life sciences company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., successfully completed its acquisition of Brammer Bio. The latter is a renowned CDMO (viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization) dealing with gene-modified cell therapies and gene therapies. With the acquisition, it is expected that Thermo Fisher Scientific will be able to fortify its presence in the gene cell therapy sector in the near future.

Some of the key players in the global apoptosis assay market comprise the below-mentioned:

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

GE Healthcare

Global Apoptosis Assay Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize the global apoptosis assay market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Increased Prevalence of Autoimmune and Chronic Diseases to Accentuate Demand in the Market

There have been on-going developments pertaining to the apoptosis-modulating drugs, which is likely to widen the scope of growth of the global apoptosis assay market over the forecast timeframe, from 2019 to 2029. Extensive use of molecular targeting and apoptosis assays for the purpose of treatment of various chronic diseases and cancer is anticipated to fuel growth of the market in the years to come.

In addition, increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus are likely to work in favor of the market over the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. According to the findings of American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA), nearly 50 million Americans were suffering from one or more autoimmune disease in 2018. Presence of such huge base of patients in America only indicates towards vast pool of such patients worldwide, which is likely to augur well for the global apoptosis assay market in the near future.

Global Apoptosis Assay Market: Geographical Analysis

North America region is expected to account for most of the revenue contribution of the global apoptosis assay market and the region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. The US is estimated to be one of the major contributors of the global apoptosis assay market.

The global apoptosis assay market is segmented as:

Product

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Technique

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Microscopy

Spectrophotometry

Assay Type

Caspase Assay

DNA Fragmentation Assay

Cell Permeability Assay

Mitochondrial Assay

End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia

The Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia



