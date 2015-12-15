Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors

A new research study with title Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to Data Bridge Market Research. This Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2027. All the parameters of this report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Outlook:

Asia-Pacific powder coatings market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 4.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The powder coatings market growth is attributed to the factors such as increased consumer spending, rising per capita income, varying consumer preferences along with the advancement in the technology. The infrastructural expansion is additionally a key factor driving the merchandise demand on a worldwide scale. Efficiency and overspray are among the key factors governing the market economics. Higher utilization rate as compared to the liquid forms is among the key factors affecting the general product application scope.

Socioeconomic development by the regional government alongside the housing subsidies will positively impact the architectural and ornamental sector, indirectly supporting industry growth. Excellent performance properties among the availability of product in wide sorts of colors and textures will further spur the powder coating market revenue over the forecast timeframe. High adoption rate due to the simple applicability, lower product costs and environmental effectiveness are fuelling the demand of powder coating in the market.

Top Leading Companies Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Industrial, Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Limited, Koninklijke DSM NV, Arkema SA, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, TCI Powder, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, and Axalta Coating Systems among other.

Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific powder coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, coating method, substrate and end use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on resin type, the powder coatings market is segmented into thermoset, thermoplastic.

Based on coating method, the powder coatings market is segmented into electrostatic spray, fluidized bed and others.

Based on substrate, the powder coatings market is segmented into metallic, non-metallic

Based on end-use industry, the powder coatings market is segmented into aerospace, appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, buildings & construction, energy, marine, oil & gas, furniture and others.

