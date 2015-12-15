The Thrombocytopenia Management Market to grow in concurrence with technological upgradations in the next decade

Thrombocytopenia is deficiency of platelets in the blood vessels, an auto immune hematological bleeding disorder. The platelet count is to be maintained consistently at a safe level to overcome from thrombocytopenia. For platelet count less than 100,000 platelets/µL, thrombocytopenia may evolve mainly due to reduction of megakaryocytes in bone marrow, medications resulting in destruction of platelets, and immune disorders. Thrombocytopenia causes blood in urine, headaches, heavy menstrual period, spots on skin and bruises. Thrombocytopenia can be also caused due to cancer medications including chemotherapy and drug-induced medicines along with radiation therapies.

According to Center for Disease and Control in 2014, epidemiology of thrombocytopenia is estimated to affect 3.3/100,000 individuals per year and around 1.9-6.4/100,000 children per year. Severity of Thrombocytopenia can be subdivided into three types, mild thrombocytopenia, moderate thrombocytopenia and severe thrombocytopenia. In mild thrombocytopenia, the platelet count is between 100,000 to 150,000/microL. In moderate thrombocytopenia, the platelet count is between 50,000 to 99,000/microL. In severe thrombocytopenia, the platelet count is less than 50,000/microL leading to bleeding issues internally and externally. Due to the fall of platelets in severe condition it may cause bleeding in brain which may cause death. Prevalence and incidence rates of thrombocytopenia are increasing which leads to drive the global thrombocytopenia management market.

Thrombocytopenia Management Market: Drivers & Restraints

Due to high response rates from patients, increasing awareness and disposable income, the global thrombocytopenia management market is gradually increasing. Increase in incidence and prevalence rates for autoimmune diseases, bleeding disorders and pathological conditions have driven the global thrombocytopenia management market.

However, due to stringent government regulations and strict guidelines restrain the growth of the thrombocytopenia management market. Also due to high cost of thrombocytopenia medications and treatment, the global thrombocytopenia management market is restraining in developing countries where disposable income is less.

Thrombocytopenia Management Market: Segmentation

Based on disease type, the global Thrombocytopenia Management Market is segmented into

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic

Drug-induced Thrombocytopenia

Based on End User, the global Thrombocytopenia Management Market is segmented into

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

The global thrombocytopenia management market is segmented into disease type and end user. On the basis of type, the global thrombocytopenia management market is segmented into idiopathic thrombocytopenia, thrombotic thrombocytopenia and drug-induced thrombocytopenia. Drug-induced thrombocytopenia is the low platelet count in blood due to drugs which are generally used for treating cancer. On the basis of end user, the global Thrombocytopenia Management Market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Hospitals cover major sector of global thrombocytopenia management market due to easy availability globally.

On the basis of geography conditions, the Thrombocytopenia Management Market is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The major region in the global thrombocytopenia management market is North America which dominates due to the favourable government initiatives, rising thrombocytopenia cases, and high research funding. Due to high revenue share in the global thrombocytopenia market, North America is dominating the global market. Due to favourable initiatives and high product penetration, Europe is also emerging as a leader in global thrombocytopenia management market.

Some of the major players of the global Thrombocytopenia Management Market are 3SBio Inc., Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxalta Incorporated, Bayer AG, BioLineRx, Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bolder Biotechnology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Genosco, Hansa Medical AB, Immunomedics, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, Neumedicines Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PhytoHealth Corporation, Prophylix Pharma AS, Protalex, Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., STATegics, Inc., UCB S.A. and ViroMed Co., Ltd.

