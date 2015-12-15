Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market in Good Shape in 2020; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

The Asia Pacific Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market is expected to witness a significant growth, by registering a robust CAGR of nearly 36.5% between 2014 and 2020. Incorporation of flexibility threshold in the display market, development of “Roll2Roll” process and flexible PV along with the R&D investments in the Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass industry by key glass manufacturers; are among the prominent factors driving the demand for Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass systems across APAC. Also, an influx of new flexible and rollable glass products by key manufacturers such as Corning Inc. and Asahi Glass Co. is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, Japan represents a huge market potential followed by South Korea and China, where in Smartphone & tablet application along with the solar PV application holds a significant share.

In this study, we analyze the APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

  • Market size and forecast, 2013-2020
  • Key drivers and developments in Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass market
  • Key trends and developments of Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass products for application such as display and solar PV
  • Key drivers and developments in particular countries such as Japan, China and South Korea

Cost analysis and product development strategy trends in APAPC

Key Segments Covered

  • Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Application in Display

Smartphone & tablets, curved TV, building mounted displays and wearables

  • Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Application in Solar PV

Key Geographies Covered

Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and others

Table Of Content

1.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market – Executive Summary

2.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market – Assumptions & Acronyms

3.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market – Research Methodology

4.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market – Taxonomy

5.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market – Overview

6.      Market Introduction

6.1.   Parent Market Indicators

6.1.1.      Consumer Behavior & Technology Evolution of Electronics Industry

6.1.2.      Changing Consumer Needs

6.2.   Asia Pacific Smartphone & Tablet Market Potential

6.3.   Asia Pacific Solar Cell Market Potential

6.4.   Simultaneous Evolution of Glass and Display Industries

7.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market – Overview

7.1.   Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Volume & Revenue Forecast

8.      APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market by Country

8.1.   APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Share by Country

8.2.   Japan Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Forecast by Application      

8.2.1.      Display                

8.2.1.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.2.1.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value      

8.2.2.      Solar PV                 

8.2.2.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.2.2.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value

8.3.   China Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Forecast by Application

8.3.1.      Display                 

8.3.1.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                

8.3.1.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value        

8.3.2.      Solar PV                 

8.3.2.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.3.2.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value

8.4.   South Korea Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Forecast by Application        

8.4.1.      Display                 

8.4.1.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.4.1.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value        

8.4.2.      Solar PV                 

8.4.2.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.4.2.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value

8.5.   Other APAC Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Forecast by Application        

8.5.1.      Display                 

8.5.1.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.5.1.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value        

8.5.2.      Solar PV                 

8.5.2.1.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Volume                 

8.5.2.2.            Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Market Potential Forecast by Value

Other Key Topics

  • Cost to replace plastic material with Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass in plastic flexible display, commercialization trends in the Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass industry, competitive benchmarking, consumer electronics market and solar PV production

Examples of key Companies Covered

Corning Inc., Asahi Glass Co., Scott AG and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

