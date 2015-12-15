Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

The recent market study published by FMI on the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market includes global industry analysis for 2013-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2028, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on historical as well as current growth parameters of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market: Segmentation

The global Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Sensor Type Vehicle Type Sales Channel Region Position Sensors Clutch Position Sensors

Gear Position Sensors

Throttle Position Sensors

Crankshaft Position Sensors

Steering Angle Position Sensors

Camshaft Position Sensors Safety Sensors Seat Belt Sensors

Brake Switch Sensors

Door Switch Sensors

ADAS Sensors Blind Spot Detection Night Vision Sensors Light Sensors Parking Sensors Cruise Control

Impact Sensors

Anti-theft Sensors

Knock Detection Sensors Level Sensors Fuel Level Sensors

Coolant Level Sensors

Oil Level Sensors Oxygen Sensors Pressure Sensors Tire Pressure Sensors

EGR Pressure Sensors

Airflow Rate Sensors Temperature Sensors Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors

Rain/humidity Sensors

Oil/Fuel Temperature Sensors

Battery Temperature Sensors

Air Temperature Sensors Speed Sensors Wheel Speed Sensors

Speedometer Passenger Cars Compact

Midsize

Luxury

SUVs LCVs HCVs OEMs OES IAM North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe South East Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa Japan China India

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definitions and detailed taxonomy of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which will help readers understand the scope of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market.

Chapter 04 – Global Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Demand Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market for the forecast period of 2019-2028. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2028). The chapter also includes a pessimistic & optimistic outlook for Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market. Along with this, an overview of key insights is also provided by market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028, by Sensor Type

Based on sensor type, the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market is segmented into position sensors, safety sensors, level sensors, oxygen sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and speed sensors. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market and market attractiveness analysis based on sensor type.

Chapter 06 – Global Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028, by Vehicle Type

This chapter provides details about the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market based on vehicle, and has been classified into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on vehicle type.

Chapter 07 – Global Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028, by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market based on sales channel, and has been classified into OEMs, OES and IAM. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 08 – Global Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028, by Region

This chapter explains how the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Japan, China, and India.

Chapter 9 – North America Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on applications and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 11 – Western Europe Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

Important growth prospects of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Benelux, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

In this chapter, important growth prospects of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in several countries such as Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe are included.

Chapter 13 – South East Asia and Pacific Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

ASEAN and ANZ are prominent countries in this region. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South East Asia & Pacific Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market during the forecast period of 2019-2028 in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – MEA Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in MEA by focusing on Iran, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in MEA.

Chapter 15 – Japan Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in Japan. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in Japan.

Chapter 16 – China Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in China. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in China.

Chapter 17 – India Automotive Water Temperature Sensor Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in India. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market in India.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Continental AG, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., Delphi Technologies PLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Automotive Water Temperature Sensor market.