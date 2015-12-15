New Future Market Insights Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rubber Tank Tracks Market

Growing intrusion and conflict among nations from foreign states and terrorist groups have compelled various nation to increase military spending to safeguard the borders. These factors has led to an increased demand for military vehicles around the world. The existing vehicle fleet in terms of active and reserve prototype are expected to offer growth opportunities for use of rubber based tracks which also includes repair and replacement in addition to new installments. Future Market Insights recently conducted a research study on the global rubber tracks market for defense and security sector, which indicates slow growth of the market over the next decade. According to the report, significant opportunities exist for key players in the rubber track market across the globe through investment in technology. The US and Russian defense industries are currently advancing at a high pace.

The report offers in-depth insights on the overall market conditions during a 10-year period 2017-2027. It begins with an executive summary that includes market size, share, historic and estimated performance, and taxonomy outline. The next part encloses market definition and introduction, and market background along with supply chain analysis, followed by macroeconomic and forecast factors. The later parts of the report elaborate on pricing analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends impacting the performance of the global market for rubber tracks for defense and security. The report then provides forecast analysis based on segmentation and regional classification, which is followed by a final section of competition analysis conducted through extensive key player profiling.

Global Rubber Tank Tracks Market Taxonomy

Product type Vehicle type Vehicle payload Region Rubber band track Tank 8-12 ton North America Rubber pin track APC 12-14 ton Eastern Europe IFV/AIFV 15-45 ton Latin America Recons Above 45 ton MEA Others Japan Western Europe China India South East Asia & Pacific

Research Methodology for Market Size Estimation

Country-wise defense vehicle production rate has been initially considered to fine the total annual production of vehicle. The global figures have been determined by consolidation of individual regional market size estimated. For Each region the vehicle nos. have been classified into ongoing production rolled out from manufacturing facility as well as existing vehicles on road till date. The existing defense Vehicle Fleet is segmented into Active Fleet (in Use) and Reserve Fleet, in which the estimated market size is solely based upon active fleet type. The reserve fleet has not been considered since this segment is only applicable in case of actual war emergency situation where the actual no. of vehicles would differ and depend upon the circumstances employed.

Existing Active Fleet and the annual production is further sub divided into vehicle with rubber band track, rubber pin track and steel track. Among which Rubber pin track is considered to fine the market of rubber pin type which is further segmented to single pin and double pin type. Total Number of vehicle which include fleet as well as production has been multiplied by average number of track pad/rubber band track which a specific type of vehicle is fitted as per standard configurations practiced by defense vehicle manufacturers. The total number of track pad and Rubber band Track is multiplied with Weighted Average Prices to find the country wise value. The weighted average price has been determined after receiving sales quotation from manufacturers, suppliers amongst the designated regions in the report. Country-wise value of each regional segment is added to find the global value of the rubber tracks for defense and security market.