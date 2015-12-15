Automotive Black boxes Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

The new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth analysis and projects the trajectory of the global Automotive Black boxes market between 2018 and 2028.

The research report postulates several macro-economic factors ranging from government decisions, changing consumer preferences, etc. to significant trends that are likely to influence the growth of the global Automotive Black boxes market in the forthcoming years. This report maps the impact of each market dynamic, such as drivers, trends, and restraints, on every segment and the involved stakeholders of the Automotive Black boxes market. The understanding of the impact on each segment bolsters stakeholders – including manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers – to develop strategies to leverage the forthcoming changes in the Automotive Black boxes landscape.

FMI’s analysts have compiled a comprehensive report using modern-day research methods that paints a transparent picture of the direction the market is headed in, and will aid players in making the right decisions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Black boxes Market

The unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the global automotive sector to a screeching halt, and the Automotive Black boxes market is no exception. Perils of the pandemic such as halted productions, disrupted supply chains, and depreciation in demand for automotives have led to a downtrend in the growth trajectory of the Automotive Black boxes market. Along similar lines, major factors such as government regulations restricting international export and import, coupled with demand contractions in end-use sectors are equally challenging the smooth growth of the market.

FMI’ study includes a dedicated section detailing the COVID-impact and the expected repercussions on its growth in the years to come. The report presents the various factors – both direct and indirect – influencing the growth amid times of economic uncertainty to offer a concrete conclusion.

Automotive Black boxes Market: Competition Assessment

FMI’s Automotive Black boxes market report provides a deep insight into the competitive landscape by studying challenges faced by stakeholders and the growth strategies adopted by them to pierce through the competitions. Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

Car Black Box

[x]cube LABS.

Auto BlackBox Pty Ltd

BlackVue

EGENs Inc.

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Duvonn Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Newsmy Technology Co. Ltd

Understanding the recent developments and player profiles aids market players, especially new entrants, in aligning their strategies.

Automotive Black boxes Market: Key Segmentation

On the basis of End Users

Fleet Owners

Commute Buses

Logistic Trucks

Trains

Each segment’s standpoint is represented in the form of year-on-year growth through the forecast period and a CAGR for the whole period in terms of value and sales volumes.

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report studies each segment with respect to different regions, taking factors such as the impact of regional drivers, trends, and restraints into consideration. This paints a lucid picture of the market pertaining to each region, bolstering domestic players in shaping their strategies.

