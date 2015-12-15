Kombucha Market: 2018 Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and 2027 Forecasts | FMI Report

global kombucha market value is expected to reach US$ 1,884.9 Mn, according to the Future Market Insights

Kombucha Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the kombucha market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the kombucha market, the growth prospects for the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global kombucha market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Flavour Sales Channel Packaging Region Regular

Herbs & Spices

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Coconut & Mangoes

Flowers

Others Food and Drink Specialty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail Glass Bottles

Cans North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

Middle East and Africa

Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the kombucha market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players profiled in the report are Makana Beverages LLC., Kombucha Wonder Drink, KeVita LLC, Humm Kombucha LLC., Townshend’s Tea Company, Reed’s Inc., Red Bull GmbH, NessAlla Kombucha, Live Soda LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, Buchi Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, Hain Celestial and Hudson River Foods

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the kombucha market includes the market country analysis, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global kombucha market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the kombucha market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the kombucha market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the kombucha market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the kombucha market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the kombucha market is provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the kombucha market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the kombucha market are provided.

Chapter 04 – Market Dynamics

Drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the kombucha market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the kombucha market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 05 – Consumer Sentiment Analysis

In this chapter, the readers can find a detailed analysis of demand and reactions of consumers regarding kombucha available in the market. Customer requirements are described in this section along with a brief segment on social media sentiments. This section also offers suggestions on marketing strategies for maximum coverage and impact.

Chapter 06 – Global Kombucha Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the kombucha market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the kombucha market.

Chapter 07 – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the price point assessment by flavour, average price of different flavours of kombucha in different regions worldwide and its forecast till 2030. Main factors influencing the prices of kombucha are also explained in this section.

Chapter 08 – Global Kombucha Market Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical kombucha market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis of the future (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 09 – Global Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Flavour

Based on flavour, the kombucha market is segmented into regular, herbs & spices, citrus, berries, apple, coconut & mangoes, flowers and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the kombucha market and market attractiveness analysis based on flavour.

Chapter 10 – Global Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the kombucha market is segmented into food and drink specialty store, hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store and online retail. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 11 – Global Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Packaging

This chapter provides details about the kombucha market on the basis of packaging, and has been classified into glass bottles and cans. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on packaging.

Chapter 12 – Global Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the kombucha market is projected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the kombucha market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the kombucha market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the kombucha market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes information on the factors driving the kombucha market in Europe. It studies in detail the growth trajectory exhibited by the market in various countries within Europe, including Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 16 – Japan Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the kombucha market in Japan. Readers can also find information on regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in Japan.

Chapter 17 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the kombucha market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, India ASEAN, Oceania and the Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region.

Chapter 18 – The Middle East and Africa Kombucha Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the kombucha market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information on tier analysis and concentration of the key players in the kombucha market along. The chapter also includes their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the report on the kombucha market.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative and quantitative information on the kombucha market.

