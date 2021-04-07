Virtual Event Platforms Market Latest Technology and Market Trends & Forecast – 2028

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the virtual event platforms market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Virtual Event Platforms Market: Segmentation

The global virtual event platforms market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

End-user

Enterprise/Corporates

Event Management Agencies

Academic Institutions

Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the virtual event platforms market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the virtual event platforms market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to virtual event platforms and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the virtual event platforms market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The virtual event platforms market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04–Virtual Event Platforms, Key Feature Analysis

The section provides information, definition and insights regarding the key features of virtual event platforms.

Chapter 05 – Virtual Event Platforms – Pricing Analysis

This section explains pricing analysis of virtual event platforms on the basis of pricing models that includes subscription based and perpetual license based.

Chapter 06 – COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

The section provides information regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on data virtualization cloud market.

Chapter 07 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the data virtualization cloud market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 08 – Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the data virtualization cloud market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical data virtualization cloud market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 09 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the virtual event platforms market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the virtual event platforms market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 10 – Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Solution

Based on solution, the virtual event platforms market is segmented into software and service. The software segment is further segmented on the basis of integrated virtual event platforms and standalone software. Moreover, the service segment is also further segmented into live event support, post event processing services, event consulting services and support services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the virtual event platforms market and market attractiveness analysis based on solution.

Chapter 11 – Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By End-User

Based on end-user, the virtual event platforms market is segmented into enterprise/corporates, event management agencies, academic institutions, trade show organizers, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the virtual event platforms market and market attractiveness analysis based on end-user.

Chapter 12 – Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Enterprise Size

This chapter provides various details about the virtual event platforms market based on enterprise size, and has been classified into SMEs and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on enterprise size.

Chapter 13 – Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the virtual event platforms market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America virtual event platforms market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on vertical, and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the virtual event platforms market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the virtual event platforms market in several countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the virtual event platforms market in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – South Asia & Pacific Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the virtual event platforms market in the South Asia & Pacific region by focusing on India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the virtual event platforms market in the South Asia & Pacific region.

Chapter 19 – MEA Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the virtual event platforms market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the virtual event platforms market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Zoom Video Communications, Cvent, Evenium, SpotMe, Cadence, and among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the virtual event platforms market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the virtual event platforms market.

