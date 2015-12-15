Modified Flour Market Demand, Global Trend, News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

Future Market Insights’ Holistic Research on Global Modified Flour Market

The report delivers forecast on the growth of the global modified flour market for the assessment period, 2017-2026. A unique research methodology has been employed to develop the insights offered in the report. Tested formulations and industry standard methods of market size forecasting have been used to produce market value estimations for each year of the forecast period. The research process is comprehensive, wherein highly accurate market size valuations have been generated by considering the aggregated revenues of market players and measuring the impact of qualitative insights. Factors influencing the production and sales of modified flour have been addressed and analyzed. The report has offered objective information on how the global modified flour market will reflect the latest industry trends in the near future.

From technological advancements in modification of flour to categorical analysis on raw material procurement strategies exercised across the global modified flour market, the report covers all key aspects through its top-down research approach. Secondary research methodologies provide an overview of how modified flour has evolved in the global food & beverage landscape. In addition, several data points have been provided to reveal scope of new growth opportunities for market players.

Key Producers of Modified Flour Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, Associated British Foods plc, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills,Inc., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd, ITC Limited, The Caremoli Group, Ingredion Inc., Unicorn Grain Specialties, Bunge Limited, SunOpta Limited, and Buhler are observed as global leaders in producing modified flours. These companies are expected to spearhead the production of modified flour in the global market through 2026. Extensively profiled in the report, majority of these players will be adopting new modification techniques to make modified flours more affordable.

Market Segmentation

Key sections in the report provided segmental analysis and forecast on the expansion of the global modified flour market. The report has segmented the global modified flour market on the basis of product type, application, ingredients, sales channel, and region. Additional information on cross-segmental analysis and country-specific market size forecast is also provided in the report.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Wheat Flour

Maize Flour

Rice Flour

Soya Flour

Others

Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Extruded Snacks

Soups

Packaged Food

Other Application

Ingredients

Activated Carbon

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Methylcellulose

Carboxy-methyl cellulose (CMC)

Ethyl cellulose

Phosphorus Chemicals

Succinic Acid

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

