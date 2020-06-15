Membrane Air Dryer Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2025

Membrane Air Dryer Market will surpass USD 800 million by 2025; according to a new research report.

Improving industry health & safety standards across the world will boost the product demand as it is able to provide contaminant free and dehumidified compressed air in hazardous environments. Membrane air dryers are able to deliver compressed air which is free from water, oil and other impurities at -40°C with low operating & maintenance cost, thus catapulting the entire market growth in forecast timeframe. Increasing industrial competitiveness in order to provide quality products with minimal manufacturing cost automation of various processes. This will boost the product demand as it is used to increases the supply reliability and enhances the safety of compressed air systems used for various equipment and instruments in industry. Numerous regulatory standards are also formulated stating the air purity criteria such as ISO 8573 specifies allowable limit of contamination in each cubic meter of compressed air. This standard is classified into nine different parts, they all specify compressed air quality requirements and testing methods for checking contaminants level.

Membrane air dryers don’t have any moving parts hence no electricity is required for their operations and can be used in remote operational locations such as oil rigs, mines, etc. The product posses few disadvantages as these dryers can employed in low capacity systems and high purge air loss can be witnessed in order to achieve low dew points. These factors are likely to hinder the product market growth rate over forecast timeframe.

Based on application, process air shows the annual growth rate of about 4.0% from 2018 to 2025 in global market. These are used in various industrial processes due to requirement of low dew point and product is able to provide it with minimal operational cost. Instrument air holds substantial share in the global membrane air dryer market as product is used extensively in pneumatic controls, analytical equipment, precision instrumentations, etc. With rising industrial development activities, the product demand is also expected to grow in near future.

On the basis of end-use, the product market is segmented into chemical, medical, electronics, oil & gas, general manufacturing, and others. Among these, food & beverage sector will capture more than 15% of the total segment in forecast period. Increasing population along with rising demand of convenience foods will further boost this sector, thus catapulting the overall membrane air dryer demand globally.

Europe holds over 30% share of the global membrane air dryer market. This is due to significant presence of end-use industries and implementation of automation processes in manufacturing sector. This trend is expected to continue due to improving trade relations and will push the membrane air dryer market growth rate towards positive direction.

Some of the major players in ferroalloy market are Kaeser Kompressoren, Donaldson Company, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, Parker Hannifin, Bellex International, Walmec, Hankison, Omega Air, etc.

