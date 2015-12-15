New FMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps Market

Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market report provides forecast and analysis of the Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market at the global level. It provides Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast for 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units). The Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market report also includes an outlook on pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical packaging industry, rigid packaging industry, parenteral packaging industry and sterile packaging industry. Additionally, Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market report includes drivers, restraints, and trends, of the global Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market. The report comprises the study of opportunities for Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps manufacturers and also includes a detailed value chain analysis along with a profitability margin analysis.

In order to provide users of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market report a comprehensive view of the Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market, we have included detailed competition analysis among global market leaders, global market structure, market share analysis, and company profiles with their SWOT analysis, product overview and company overview of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market players. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key strengths. The study encompasses Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market attractiveness analysis by bottle type, closure type, material type, capacity, and region.

The report includes volume sales of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps and the revenue generated from the sales of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps globally, across all important regional economies. The global Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market is segmented on the basis of bottle type into packer bottles, dropper bottles, liquid bottles and other bottles.

The Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps by bottle type and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market value and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market by country. Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market numbers for all the regions by bottle type, closure type, material type, capacity have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global Pharmaceutical Bottle Caps market are Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group, Inc, AptarGroup, Inc., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Alpha Packaging, Inc., RPC M&H Plastics Ltd., Graham Packaging Company Inc., Resilux NV, Drug Plastics & Glass Co., Inc., Pretium Packaging, LLC, Silgan Holdings Inc., O. Berk Company, LLC, Bormioli Pharma S.p.a., C.L.Smith Company, PACCOR International GmbH, Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd, Comar LLC, and Weener Plastics Group BV among others.

Key Segments Covered

By Bottle Type Packer Bottles Dropper Bottles Liquid Bottles Other Bottles

By Closure Type Screw Cap Crown Cap Friction Fit Other Closures

By Material Type High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

By Capacity Less than 10 ml 10 – 30 ml 31 – 50 ml 51 – 100 ml 100 ml & Above

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Rest of Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ Japan



