Radio Frequency Tester Market Research Report, Revenue, Manufactures and Forecast Until 2028

Up from over 500 thousand units sold in 2018, a new Future Market Insights study projects 5.6% growth in global Radio Frequency Tester sales, in 2019. While more than 1/3rd of the total sales of Radio Frequency Tester is concentrated in the telecommunications industry, the report points to significant demand growth for Radio Frequency Tester in the aerospace and defence industry.

Exhaustive use of radiofrequency waves for satellite and telecommunication applications continues to account for a sizeable share in the total sales volume registered by Radio Frequency Tester market. This share is strongly backed by a rapidly emerging wave of applications in radio and satellite communication, coupled with rising applicability in video broadcasting. Towering sales of wireless electronic instruments are translating into hike in sales of Radio Frequency Testers.

Aerospace and defence industry has been recording a considerably growing rate of Radio Frequency Tester installation in recent years, which is poised for 7% annual growth in 2019. Modern aerospace and defence industry that extends much beyond only battlefields has already shifted to an electronic warfare that relies heavily on a robust network involving a range of precise, high-accuracy communication devices.

RF devices used in a plethora of aerospace and military applications are subject to a critical check of a series of performance parameters such as spectral purity, frequency coverage, and phase noise, among others. In line with increasing functional criticality of RF devices in military and aerospace communications, industry operators are generating significant demand for Radio Frequency Testers. As Radio Frequency Testers affirm the reliability and availability of rugged RF devices without any failure or malfunctioning, it is more likely that substantial sales opportunities will emerge in the aerospace and defence industry over the course of next few years.

Portables/Handhelds Gaining Ground in Radio Frequency Tester Market

Advancing technologies have blurred the lines between conventionally used Radio Frequency Testers, i.e. spectrum analysers and oscilloscopes. Sales volume of oscilloscopes is more likely to be on a constant high in coming years. However, spectrum analysers will continue to account for a maximum share in the Radio Frequency Tester market, according to the volume-wise analysis.

Sales of conventional benchtop Radio Frequency Testers that currently account for more than half the total sales volume of Radio Frequency Tester market are likely to witness a moderate slowdown in coming years. The report opines that widening applicability of handheld/portable Radio Frequency Testers will eclipse that of benchtop Radio Frequency Testers, resulting in robust yearly growth prospects of the former against a steady outlook estimated for the latter in Radio Frequency Tester market. The study attributes positive demand growth outlook projected for handheld/portable Radio Frequency Testers to their high convenience as an accessible instrument on field.

R&D efforts targeting development of flawless communication networks have been instrumental in pushing the scope of innovations in Radio Frequency Tester market. While prerequisites of satellite communication and RF signalling continue to promote Radio Frequency Tester instruments that are based on advanced technologies, innovations are likely to be centred at their power, precision, and accuracy.

Leading innovators in the RF testing space are focusing on launching Radio Frequency Testers compatible for variable functionality, specifically meeting high-accuracy wide-range applications. Japan’s measurement solutions providing giant – Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, recently introduced a new Radio Frequency Tester for wide-bandwidth range that specifically caters to the demands of aircraft power systems.

FMI forecasts more than 800 thousand Radio Frequency Tester units to be sold by the end of 2027. During 2019-2027, the global Radio Frequency Tester market has been anticipated to observe a 6% CAGR in terms of volume.

