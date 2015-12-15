Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Statistics, Trends, Analysis Size and Growth Factors by 2025

The demand for faster data transfer by smartphones user has propelled the growth of global free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market today. Moreover growing usage of two-way communication and swift data exchange for uninterrupted communication is another factor that propels the growth of the market.

The free space optics is the technology that uses light that is travelling in the free space like air, vacuum, and outer space, whereas, visible light communication is a segment of optical wireless communications, that uses visible light spectrum to transmit the signal for the distance of 1 to 2 kms. Absence of any external medium makes data transfer easy and efficient. It is because of this reason, the global free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market is also expected witness a robust growth in coming years.

What are the Other Factors that are Boosting the Growth of the Market?

Demand for Cleaner Communication: People today want uninterrupted data transfer i.e they want clearer sound while they are talking over the phone call and if they are sharing a file on internet, they call for fast upload. With FSO and VLC they can achieve the desired level of purity in the connection. These benefits are the prime reason responsible for the growth of the global free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market.

Cost-Effective Data Transfer: Since both the technologies use RF spectrum bandwidth with no crunch, it is highly cost effective for the service providers. This is yet again another reason that is boosting the growth of global free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market.

Global Free Space Optics and Visible Light Communication Market: Key Trends

Globally, with rapid urbanization and ubiquity of smartphones, the demand for secure and faster mediums of data transfer has escalated rapidly in the past decade. This factor is the primary driver of the free space optics and visible light communication market. Moreover, the advent of two-way communication is expected to increase the adoption of VLC software as it aids in controlling several applications at a time and allows them to be connected with mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic products.

Free space optics and visible light communication are greener and cleaner technology, consumer significantly less energy, and there is no bandwidth limitation or RF spectrum bandwidth crunch. These are some of the other factors favoring the global free space optics and visible light communication market for the same.

Additionally, free licensing of free space optics and assurance of faster and secured data transfer via visible light communication is expected to fuel the demand in this market. Conversely, high installation costs and degradation of signal due to environmental interference are two factors hindering the free space optics and visible light communication market from achieving its full potential.

Global Free Space Optics and Visible Light Communication Market: Market Potential

Growing application of free space optics and visible light communication in the healthcare industry as well as for the detection and communication in hazardous environment is opening new opportunities for the players in this free space optics and visible light communication market. FSO is particularly useful in the healthcare industry wherein radio waves of wireless communication poses potential health hazards, whereas faster and secured data transfer via VLC makes it highly useful for environments that are prone to hazards and quick and accurate response is paramount. Unavailability of any alternative communication method in such volatile environments makes visible light communication the only viable option.

Global Free Space Optics and Visible Light Communication Market: Regional Outlook

With heavy investments to build a robust telecom infrastructure, the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada make North America the most lucrative regional for free space optics and visible light communication market.

Encouraged by government funding with which the deployment of VLC systems in the commercial and public places is expected to maintain North America as the most profitable region in this market during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the most prominent growth rate, owing to vast population base and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan. Increasing number of manufacturing outlets and the growth of the computer-aided design (CAD) industry are some of the factor propelling the free space optics and visible light communication market in APAC.

Global Free Space Optics and Visible Light Communication Market: Competitive Analysis

Trimble Hungary Kft, fSONA Networks Corp., LightPointe Communications, Inc., Plaintree Systems Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd. are some of the leading companies in the global free space optics market whereas Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Co., Panasonic Corp., Oledcomm, LVX System, and IBSENtelecom are the major vendors in the visible light communication market.

