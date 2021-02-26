Global Sales of Deployable Military Shelter Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2028, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

This FMI study on the deployable military shelter market offers a ten-year opportunity analysis of the global deployable military shelter market for the period between 2018 and 2028. This study on the deployable military shelter market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The CAGR in terms of both value and volume has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

The deployable military shelter market study covers various perspectives of the deployable military shelter market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the deployable military shelter market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global deployable military shelter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Government military expenditure and increasing military troops are set to drive the adoption of deployable military shelters in the coming years, which is expected to reinforce the outlook of the global deployable military shelter market.

The Future Market Insights report on the deployable military shelter market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as material and shelter type. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the deployable military shelter market.

Deployable military shelters are temporary shelter solutions for military applications which require minimal set-up time and are easy to transport or carry. These shelters vary in size, offer easy mobility and easy integration with communication, telecom and other systems.

Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the deployable military shelter market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the deployable military shelter market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the deployable military shelter market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the deployable military shelter market.

Deployable Military Shelter Market: Segmentation

The deployable military shelter market report starts with a market introduction, market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global deployable military shelter market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the deployable military shelter market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, global weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins and an assessment of the production of deployable military shelter for the base year considered for the study. Additionally, import and export data target countries for the deployable military shelter market from 2013 to 2017 have also been presented in the report.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the deployable military shelter market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global deployable military shelter market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

In the following sections of the report, market value (US$ Mn) and volume (in Units) projections for the deployable military shelter market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level have been included. The global deployable military shelter market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The deployable military shelter market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis and attractiveness analysis for each of the segments.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global deployable military shelter market based on eight prominent regions with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The deployable military shelter market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing the deployable military shelter market in each region.

Aforementioned sections gauge the contemporary market scenario and growth prospects in the global deployable military shelter market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current deployable military shelter market, which forms the basis of how the global deployable military shelter market is expected to shape in the future. Given the characteristics of the deployable military shelter market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and FMI analysis. However, forecasting the deployable military shelter market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecasting exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the deployable military shelter market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the deployable military shelter market and identify the right opportunities available for value chain participants.

As previously discussed, the deployable military shelter market has been split into four segments. These segments viz. by material, size, shelter type, and application have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the deployable military shelter market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the deployable military shelter market.

Another crucial feature included in the FMI’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the deployable military shelter market and the regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the deployable military shelter market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the deployable military shelter market.

In order to understand the key deployable military shelter market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of deployable military shelter across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities in the deployable military shelter market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the deployable military shelter market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the deployable military shelter market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the deployable military shelter market report includes the manufacturers and end-users of deployable military shelters. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the deployable military shelter market.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the deployable military shelter market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the deployable military shelter market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Alaska Structures, Weatherhaven, HDT Global, Nordic Shelter AS, Röder HTS Höcker GmbH, General Dynamics Corporation, AAR, ZEPPELIN MOBILE SYSTEME GmbH, Gichner Shelter Systems, DREHTAINER GmbH, RedGuard, and Gillard sas, among others.