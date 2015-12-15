Meat Alternatives Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Meat Alternatives Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Meat Alternatives market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

MEAT ALTERNATIVES MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Meat Alternatives market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Source

Plant-based Protein Soy-Based Wheat-Based



WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Meat Alternatives market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Meat Alternatives market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Meat Alternatives market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Meat Alternatives market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Meat Alternatives market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Meat Alternatives market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Meat Alternatives market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Meat Alternatives market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Meat Alternatives market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Meat Alternatives market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Meat Alternatives market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Meat Alternatives market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Meat Alternatives market (2014-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2019-2029). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 07 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Product Type

Based on product type, the Meat Alternatives market is segmented into seitan or wheat gluten, tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein, quorn, risofu, algae/ mycoprotein, insects, fermented proteins (casein and whey), cultured or ‘clean’ meat, fish protein and others (yaso, nato and miso). this section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Nature

Based on nature, the Meat Alternatives market is segmented into organic and conventional. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Meat Alternatives market and market attractiveness analysis based on nature.

Chapter 09 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Source

Based on source, the Meat Alternatives market is segmented into soy-based protein, wheat-based protein, pea-based protein, canola- based protein, fava bean- based protein, potato- based protein, rice- based protein, lentil- based protein, flax- based protein, chia- based protein, corn- based protein and mycoprotein. this section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on source.

Chapter 10 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Storage

This chapter provides details about the Meat Alternatives market on the basis of storage, and has been classified into refrigerated, frozen and shelf-stable. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on storage.

Chapter 11 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the Meat Alternatives market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into B2B, B2C and HoReCa (Food Service Sector). In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 12 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by End Use Application

This chapter provides details about the Meat Alternatives market on the basis of end use application, and has been classified into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment is further segmented into bakery & confectionery, protein and nutritional bars, breakfast cereals, functional beverages, dairy alternatives, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, meat additives, analogs & substitutes, dressings, sauces & spreads, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, animal nutrition and animal feed and aquaculture. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on end use application.

Chapter 13 – Global Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Meat Alternatives market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Meat Alternatives market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Meat Alternatives market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Meat Alternatives market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Meat Alternatives market based on its end users in several countries such as EU-4, U.K, BENELUX, NORDIC, Russia, Poland, Greece, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Meat Alternatives market based on its end users in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Meat Alternatives market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, china, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the East Asia region.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter offers insights into how the Meat Alternatives market is expected to grow in Oceania regions, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 20 – Middle East and Africa Meat Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter offers insights into how the Meat Alternatives market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 21– Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Meat Alternatives market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 23 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Meat Alternatives market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., CHS Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Glanbia plc, Roquette Frères, Wilmar International Ltd., MGP Ingredients, Gushen Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. among others.

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Meat Alternatives report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Meat Alternatives market.

Table Of Content

Global Meat Alternatives Market – Executive Summary

1.1. Global Meat Alternatives Market Country Analysis

1.2. Vertical Specific Market Penetration

1.3. End Use Application – Product Mapping

1.4. Opportunity Assessment – Winning & Loosing Components

1.5. Proprietary Wheel of Fortune

1.6. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

Product Launch Track & Trends

3.1. Key Product Launches in last three years

3.2. Product launch frequency (Timeline)

3.3. Type of launches

3.4. Regions and countries in focus

Supply Chain Analysis

4.1. Profitability Margin Analysis

4.2. List of Active Market Participants

4.2.1. List of Key Manufacturers

4.2.2. List of End User Companies

4.2.3. Operating Margins

Global Meat Alternatives Market Pricing Analysis

5.1. Price Point Assessment by Nature

5.2. Regional Average Pricing Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Latin America

5.2.3. Europe

5.2.4. South Asia

5.2.5. East Asia

5.2.6. Oceania

5.2.7. Middle East and Africa

5.3. Price Forecast till 2029

5.4. Factors Influencing Pricing

