Shrimp Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, Opportunities, Scope & Forecast – 2029

Exhibiting an impressive CAGR of ~8%, the global shrimp market will surpass US$ 4,974.0 Mn mark by 2029. This FMI study reveals that the market will grow at a steady pace during 2019 – 2029.

Awareness regarding benefits of opting for nutritious food and healthy lifestyles is increasing across the globe. Health-conscious consumers are concentrating on exercise and weight management to reduce risk of health diseases and disorders such as diabetes, cholesterol level, blood pressure, and heart diseases. Many health-conscious consumers focus only on exercising and neglect to ensure required protein intake, due to which they suffer from various deficiencies.

To avoid deficiencies and to maintain healthy lifestyles, consumers are consuming more protein-based products over calorie-based products. Shrimp is a rich source of vitamins, minerals and proteins as well as it contains low amount of calories. Due to its nutritional benefits the consumption of shrimp products is rising. Demand for shrimp among consumers, to prepare seafood at home and even while ordering seafood in restaurants, has increased as these are available at cheaper prices and have high nutritional content. On the other hand, other seafood products such as salmon, tuna, crabs, lobsters, etc. struggle to hold a higher market share due to increasing prices and lower supply

Shrimp Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the shrimp market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

SHRIMP MARKET TAXONOMY The global shrimp market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers. Nature Organic

Conventional Species Gulf Shrimps

Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps

Banded Coral Shrimps

Royal Red Shrimps

Giant Tiger Shrimps

Blue Shrimps

Form Canned

Breaded

Peeled

Cooked & Peeled

Shell-On

Frozen Sales Channel Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats

Application Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Industrial

Biotechnology Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Competition Deep-Dive In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the shrimp market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family, Charoen Pokphand Food PCL, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd, Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Frozen Products PLC, Gulf Shrimp Company, Baton Rouge Shrimp Company, Inc., High Liner Food Industrys Incorporated, Pescanova S.A, Royal Greenland A/S, Natural Shrimp Incorporated and others.