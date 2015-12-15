Food Certification Market Analysis by Growth Factors, Key Trends and Competitive Strategies
Food Certification Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Food Certification Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Food Certification market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
FOOD CERTIFICATION MARKET TAXONOMY
The global Food Certification market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
Type
- ISO 22000
- BRC
- SQF
- IFS
- Halal
- Kosher
- Free-From Certifications
- Others
Application
- Meat
- Poultry
- Seafood
- Dairy
- Infant Food
- Beverages
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Others
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Food Certification market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are DEKRA North America, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Technischer Überwachungsverein, SGS SA, DNV GL AS, Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins USA, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, AsureQuality, Kiwa, ALS Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Asure Quality Ltd., BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd., INDOCERT, and Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The executive summary of the Food Certification market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Food Certification market.
Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Food Certification market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Food Certification market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Food Certification market report.
The associated industry assessment of the Food Certification market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Food Certification market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Food Certification market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Food Certification market is also provided.
Profit margins at each level of the Food Certification market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Food Certification market.
The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Food Certification market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Food Certification market are also comprehensively discussed.
This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Food Certification market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).
Based on Type, the Food Certification market is segmented into Freeze-dried and Frozen. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Food Certification market and market attractiveness analysis.
Chapter 08 – Global Food Certification Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application
Based on Application, the Food Certification market is classified into Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.
This chapter explains how the Food Certification market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Food Certification market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.
Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Food Certification market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Food Certification market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.
Important growth prospects of the Food Certification market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.
In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Food Certification market.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Food Certification market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.
This chapter offers insights into how the Food Certification market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.
This chapter contains information about the market growth of Food Certification in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Food Certification market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Food Certification report.
This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Food Certification market.
